Claude's 26 lead Xavier past Butler 76-72 in Big East Conference Tournament

Claude also had five rebounds for the Musketeers. Dayvion McKnight added 20 points while going 8 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds and four steals. Quincy Olivari had 19 points and shot 7 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Pierre Brooks finished with 21 points for the Bulldogs (18-14). Jalen Thomas added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Butler. Posh Alexander also had 14 points and five assists.

McKnight's 16-point second half helped Xavier close out the four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.