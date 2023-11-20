Clay has 16 in Missouri State's 56-52 win over Kent State at the Paradise Jam

Led by Donovan Clay's 16 points, the Missouri State Bears defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 56-52 at the Paradise Jam
news
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
X

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Donovan Clay had 16 points in Missouri State's 56-52 win over Kent State on Sunday night at the Paradise Jam.

Clay had nine rebounds for the Bears (3-1). Matthew Lee scored 13 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the foul line, and added 10 rebounds. Cesare Edwards shot 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak led the way for the Golden Flashes (3-2) with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Kent State also got nine points from Julius Rollins. VonCameron Davis also recorded seven points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton man identified as person found in an Eaton ditch in 1968
2
VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners
3
In face of historic property value hikes, just one bill could offer tax...
4
GE at The Banks in Cincinnati to move all of its employees to Evendale...
5
Missing Hamilton 80-year-old found safe
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top