Clay, Tenn. Tech visit Cincy

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cincinnati's DeJulius has averaged 13.4 points while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Clay has averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 assists and two steals while Keishawn Davidson has put up 11.7 points.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 22.9 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 32 over the last five games. He's also made 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee Tech is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 72.