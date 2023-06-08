Clayton Kershaw strikes out 9 in Dodgers' 6-0 win over Reds

Los Angeles seized a 4-0 lead in the fourth on a 401-foot home run to center by Chris Taylor off Cincinnati reliever Fernando Cruz.

The Dodgers added two more runs in the frame, as Austin Barnes doubled in Outman, who reached on a walk, and Barnes crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Freeman.

After batting left-handed in his fist two big league games, Elly De La Cruz switched to the other side of the plate to face Kershaw. De La Cruz hit an infield single and then collected his first stolen base in the majors.

De La Cruz faced Kershaw again in the sixth. With runners at the corners and no outs, De La Cruz drew an automatic ball due to a pitch-clock violation by Kershaw. Kershaw then threw three straight strikes, including a nasty breaking ball on the last one, to send De La Cruz swinging back to the dugout.

De La Cruz got one more at-bat in the eighth, this time against reliever Tayler Scott. He struck out swinging on the fifth pitch. The 6-foot-5 slugger finished the day 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Tayler Scott was recalled, while RHP Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right index finger. Manager Dave Roberts said Syndergaard will be out at least “a few weeks” to both heal and get away from baseball to “reset” physically, mentally and emotionally.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene remains on pace to start Sunday in St. Louis, manager David Bell said. Greene hasn’t pitched since June 1 due to stiffness in his right hip.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Los Angeles heads to Philadelphia on Friday to open a three-game series against the Phillies. RHP Michael Grove (0-2, 8.14 ERA) will lead the Dodgers against LHP Ranger Suárez (1-2, 5.47 ERA) and the defending NL champions.

Reds: RHP Ben Lively (3-3, 3.03 ERA) will get the ball Friday night when Cincinnati begins a three-game set in St. Louis. LHP Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to start for the last-place Cardinals, who are 13-16 at home this season.

