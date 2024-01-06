BreakingNews
Clayton scores 23 as Ohio downs Northern Illinois 78-66

By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton's 23 points helped Ohio defeat Northern Illinois 78-66 on Saturday.

Clayton added three blocks for the Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Hunter scored 20 points while going 5 of 8 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Elmore James shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Xavier Amos led the way for the Huskies (6-8, 0-2) with 22 points and seven rebounds. David Coit added 17 points for Northern Illinois. Philmon Gebrewhit also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

