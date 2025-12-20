Clemson Tigers and the Cincinnati Bearcats square off in Greenville, South Carolina

By The Associated Press
9 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) vs. Clemson Tigers (9-3)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Clemson play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Tigers are 9-3 in non-conference play. Clemson is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats have a 7-4 record in non-conference games. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the Big 12 allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Clemson scores 80.7 points, 15.2 more per game than the 65.5 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Hunter is averaging 9.3 points for the Tigers. RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Day Day Thomas is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 assists. Baba is averaging 11.4 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

