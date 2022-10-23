dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cleveland and Washington face off in conference showdown

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Washington takes on Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup Sunday

Washington Wizards (2-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Washington will play.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from beyond the arc.

Washington went 35-47 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (ankle), Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
2
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
3
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
4
Cincinnati Metro, Molson Coors team up to offer free rides to Bengals...
5
Pike Co. massacre trial: Watch Day 28 in court live
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top