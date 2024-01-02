Cleveland and Washington meet for conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are 11-9 in conference matchups. Cleveland ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.2.

The Wizards are 4-21 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 5-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers' 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Wizards give up. The Wizards are shooting 48.3% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 46.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kyle Kuzma is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 119.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.