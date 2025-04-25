Breaking: Bengals: 5 things to know about the NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns trade down, take Michigan DT Mason Graham with the 5th pick in the NFL draft

After trading the second overall pick to Jacksonville, Cleveland Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham No. 5 in the NFL draft on Thursday night
Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham puts on a hat after being chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the fifth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham puts on a hat after being chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the fifth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Sports
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — After trading the second overall pick to Jacksonville, Cleveland Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Graham was a first-team selection on the Associated Press All-America team. He had 45 tackles, 7.0 sacks and 3 1/2 tackles for loss last season. Graham was the defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl during Michigan’s national championship season in 2023.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry opted to go for draft picks instead of taking Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who the Jaguars moved up to take.

Cleveland got Jacksonville’s second- and fourth-rounders this year and the Jaguars’ 2026 first-rounder. With two of the top four picks in the second round, it was possible the Browns could move up into late in the first round.

“We felt like it was a fantastic opportunity for our organization to go down three spots and add a player in the trenches,” Berry said of the trade after selecting Graham.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham poses after being chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the fifth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Bengals: A.J. Green says electric offense needs ‘a little bit of...
2
Bengals: 5 things to know about the NFL Draft
3
Dayton coaches ‘knocked it out of the park’ in recruiting Villanova...
4
Dayton picks up fourth transfer commitment of spring
5
NFL Draft: How to watch tonight and potential Bengals and Browns...