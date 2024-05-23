BreakingNews
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff after 4+ seasons and a loss in the second round of the playoffs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff after 4+ seasons and a loss in the second round of the playoffs.

