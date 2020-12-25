Cleveland Cavaliers to visit the Detroit Pistons in division play

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Pistons shot 45.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland went 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 33.5 from beyond the arc.