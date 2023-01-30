Cleveland drummer, baseball fixture John Adams dies at 71

Adams' health had been in decline the past few seasons. No longer able to attend games, he was honored by the Guardians last season with a replica bronze sculpture of his drum, which has a permanent place in the team’s Heritage Park area at Progressive Field.

There is also a plaque mounted on the wall next to his seat and above the top row of the left-field bleachers.

A Parma, Ohio native, Adams started his drumming gig with the team on Aug. 24, 1973, when Cleveland hosted the Texas Rangers. He would go on to perform at three All-Star games, three World Series and was there the night Len Barker pitched a perfect game for Cleveland in 1981.

He was more than a local celebrity, known to opposing fans and players.

When Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera visited Cleveland during his farewell season in 2013, he opened his news conference by asking for Adams.

"Where’s the drummer?” Rivera said.

"Right here,” Adams replied from the back of the room, raising one of his drum sticks so the New York legend could see him.

“Hey, you the man,” Rivera said. “Being loyal, being there day in and day out. I really respect that.”

Adams replied: “This is stress relief for me. And you’ve given me a lot of stress.”

When Adams was unable to attend Cleveland's home opener in 2021, drummer Patrick Carney of Akron's rock duo The Black Keys, filled in.

Carney was thrilled to be able to sit in for Adams.

“I’m stoked to be here for John,” Carney told The Associated Press before Cleveland hosted Kansas City that day. “It’s the best seat in the house.”

Funeral arrangements for Adams were still being planned.

