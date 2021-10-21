Cleveland faces Charlotte in conference battle

Cleveland went 16-26 in Eastern Conference play and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free throw line and 30 from 3-point range.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.