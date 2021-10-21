dayton-daily-news logo
Cleveland faces Charlotte in conference battle

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Charlotte faces Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup Friday

Charlotte Hornets (1-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Charlotte will play.

Cleveland went 16-26 in Eastern Conference play and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free throw line and 30 from 3-point range.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (right hip), Dean Wade: out (right ankle).

Hornets: Terry Rozier: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

