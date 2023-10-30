Cleveland faces conference foe New York

Cleveland plays New York in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
New York Knicks (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

New York went 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks averaged 6.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hamstring), Darius Garland: day to day (hamstring), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

