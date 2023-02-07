Cleveland faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight win

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 27 the Cavaliers won 102-94 led by 32 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Marvin Bagley III scored 19 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 14.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 21.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 111.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

