Cleveland faces Indiana for conference matchup

Cleveland heads to Indiana for an Eastern Conference matchup Friday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Cleveland meet on Friday.

Indiana finished 35-47 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference games and 20-21 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pacers averaged 27.0 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 13-3 in Central Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game last season, 52.7 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 125-113 in the last matchup on Oct. 28. Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 26 points, and Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 33 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (ankle), Jalen Smith: day to day (knee).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (hamstring), Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Miami University apologizes for ‘provocative’ email about safe sex...
2
Vinyl siding is melting on thousands of houses: Why and what to do
3
Extremely rare ‘devil comet’ expected to pass by Earth
4
Reports: Cedar Fair and Six Flags in talks to merge, may be announced...
5
Turner meets with Springfield immigration response team, seeks federal...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top