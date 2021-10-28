dayton-daily-news logo
Cleveland faces Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland comes into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of three straight games

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall a season ago while going 21-15 at home. The Lakers gave up 107.0 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Cleveland went 21-50 overall with a 9-27 record on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 30 from deep.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (right ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

