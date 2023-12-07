Cleveland faces Miami, looks for 4th straight road win

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Miami looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Heat are 9-8 in conference matchups. Miami ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 111.6 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 15.0 fast break points per game. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers averaging 5.2.

The Heat's 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Heat allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 129-96 in the last matchup on Nov. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 46.6% and averaging 22.2 points for the Heat. Jaime Jaquez is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Mitchell is scoring 27.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: RJ Hampton: out (knee), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (back), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Bam Adebayo: day to day (hip), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.