Cleveland faces Orlando, seeks 4th straight road win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Orlando trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Magic are 15-15 in conference games. Orlando ranks eighth in the league with 16.6 fast break points per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 3.9.

The Cavaliers are 17-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is fifth in the league scoring 119.2 points per game while shooting 46.9%.

The Magic average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (14.1). The Cavaliers average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Magic give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 29.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jaylon Tyson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee), Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (foot), Sam Merrill: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.