Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles meet in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Brandon Young (0-4, 7.52 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Guardians: Joey Cantillo (1-0, 4.17 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -142, Orioles +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland is 49-50 overall and 23-24 at home. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.95.

Baltimore has a 44-55 record overall and a 22-30 record in road games. The Orioles have a 26-45 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .294 for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 13 for 42 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan O'Hearn has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 13 for 39 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .229 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.