Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Slade Cecconi (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Tigers: Jackson Jobe (4-0, 4.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -136, Guardians +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers leading the series 1-0.

Detroit is 33-18 overall and 17-6 in home games. The Tigers have a 22-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 27-22 record overall and a 13-14 record in road games. The Guardians are 16-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 12 home runs, 28 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .244 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 15 for 40 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 10 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .307 for the Guardians. Carlos Santana is 7 for 28 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (leg), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.