Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals play in game 2 of series

Cleveland Guardians (38-40, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-57, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (3-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Royals: Austin Cox (0-0, .00 ERA, .49 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -132, Royals +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians meet the Kansas City Royals leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City has gone 10-29 at home and 22-57 overall. The Royals have gone 14-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has an 18-21 record on the road and a 38-40 record overall. The Guardians have an 8-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-40 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 36 extra base hits (20 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs). Josh Naylor is 13-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.