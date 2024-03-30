Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics play in game 3 of series

The Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics with a 2-0 series lead
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland Guardians (2-0) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-2)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-0); Athletics: JP Sears (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -143, Athletics +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics leading the series 2-0.

Oakland had a 50-112 record overall and a 26-55 record in home games last season. The Athletics scored 3.6 runs per game while allowing 5.7 in the 2023 season.

Cleveland had a 76-86 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Guardians scored 4.1 runs per game while giving up 4.3 last season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

