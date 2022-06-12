Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics play in game 4 of series

Cleveland has a 15-10 record in home games and a 28-27 record overall. The Guardians have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .249.

Oakland has a 21-40 record overall and a 14-16 record in road games. The Athletics are 15-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-39 with six doubles over the past 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 16 doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 12-for-40 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Chad Pinder: day-to-day (neck), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.