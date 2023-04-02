Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners play in game 4 of series

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff had a collective 3.59 ERA last season while averaging 8.7 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.