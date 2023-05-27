Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals meet in game 2 of series

Cleveland is 22-28 overall and 11-14 at home. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

St. Louis has a 23-30 record overall and a 12-15 record in road games. The Cardinals have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.34.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 12-for-36 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 13 home runs while slugging .597. Lars Nootbaar is 10-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.