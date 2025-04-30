Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins Wednesday

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Luis Ortiz (2-3, 5.96 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Guardians +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Cleveland is 16-13 overall and 9-5 in home games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Minnesota has gone 4-11 on the road and 13-17 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has five doubles and four home runs while hitting .333 for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 11-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with six home runs while slugging .486. Trevor Larnach is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 6-4, .271 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.