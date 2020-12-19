Cleveland hosts Charlotte for season opener

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall and 11-25 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.6 last season.