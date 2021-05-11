Cleveland hosts Chicago, aims to build on Civale's strong showing

The Indians are 8-7 on their home turf. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .285 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .351.

The Cubs are 4-9 on the road. Chicago has a collective .224 this season, led by Kris Bryant with an average of .308.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 31 hits and has 20 RBIs.

Bryant leads the Cubs with nine home runs and is slugging .650.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .208 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Cubs: Dan Winkler: (triceps), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (thumb), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Ian Happ: (rib), Nico Hoerner: (forearm), Javier Baez: (back), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.