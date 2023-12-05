Cleveland hosts conference rival Orlando

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are 7-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the league with 54.2 points in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.5.

The Magic are 9-3 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers score 110.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 110.0 the Magic allow. The Magic are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 45.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is averaging 16 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Franz Wagner is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 110.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Magic: 9-1, averaging 119.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Magic: Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.