Cleveland hosts Oklahoma City on 4-game home slide

news | 46 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Cleveland heads into a matchup against Oklahoma City after losing four straight home games

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays Oklahoma City looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-8 at home. Cleveland has a 4-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunder are 7-9 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the Western Conference scoring 46.1 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 10.5.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is shooting 48.4% and averaging 22.8 points. Jarrett Allen is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 14.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Darius Bazley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 103.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points on 52.3% shooting.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

