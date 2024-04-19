Cleveland hosts Orlando to kick off playoffs

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 207.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Cleveland and Orlando tied the regular season series 2-2. The Magic won the last regular season matchup 116-109 on Feb. 23 led by 22 points from Moritz Wagner, while Max Strus scored 18 points for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the NBA with 28.0 assists per game led by Caris LeVert averaging 5.1.

The Magic are 32-20 in conference play. Orlando ranks second in the Eastern Conference giving up only 108.4 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 110.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 110.2 the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 22.6 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: day to day (neck), Darius Garland: day to day (back), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (knee).

Magic: None listed.

