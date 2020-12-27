X

Cleveland hosts Philadelphia after overtime win against Detroit

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cleveland hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after the Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 128-119 in overtime

Philadelphia 76ers (2-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-0, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: 76ers -6; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Philadelphia 76ers following the Cavaliers' 128-119 overtime win against the Pistons.

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall and went 11-25 at home a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second chance points and 33.5 bench points last season.

Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 28-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (personal).

76ers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

