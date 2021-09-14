dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cleveland mayoral primary to narrow field to 2 candidates

news
19 minutes ago
Voters in Cleveland are headed to the polls to narrow a field of candidates from seven to two in a race to succeed longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Voters in Cleveland headed to the polls on Tuesday to narrow a field of seven candidates to two in a race to succeed longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson.

The top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary will face off in the Nov. 4 general election. All seven candidates are Democrats.

They include City Council President Kevin Kelley, former Mayor Dennis Kucinich, City Councilman Basheer Jones, State Sen. Sandra Williams, former Councilman Zack Reed, nonprofit executive Justin Bibb and attorney Ross DiBello.

Jackson, 74, is winding down an unprecedented fourth four-year term. He was first elected mayor in 2005.

Kucinich, 74, drew attention as the youngest big-city mayor in the U.S. after his election in 1977. He survived a recall attempt after refusing to sell Cleveland’s municipal power plant, a move that plunged the city into default.

Future Ohio governor and U.S. Senator George Voinovich defeated Kucinich in the 1979 mayor’s race.

Kucinich was elected to the first of his eight congressional terms in 1996. He was defeated in the 2012 Democratic primary by Rep. Marcy Kaptur after Ohio’s congressional districts were redrawn.

In Other News
1
Amazon announces 3,000 new jobs coming to Greater Cincinnati
2
Butler County Sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications
3
Hunger Paynes takes top honor at Springfield Rotary food truck...
4
Thousands flock to Springfield Rotary Food Truck Competition
5
Bench remembering Middletown boy killed by his mother dedicated at...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top