Cleveland officer shot while investigating burglary alarm

news | 1 hour ago
Authorities say an Ohio police officer was shot in the arm while investigating a burglary alarm at a Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot in the arm while investigating a burglary alarm at a Cleveland home, police said.

Officers began checking the home for signs of entry after the 3 a.m. Saturday alarm, and one officer knocked on the door to check on the residents, police said.

Police said shots were fired from inside the home and the officer sustained a gunshot wound to his bicep. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Members of the SWAT team responded and a female was taken into custody, but police said it's unclear whether she was the shooter.

Police said the case is under investigation and no charges were immediately announced.

