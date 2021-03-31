X

Cleveland opens 2021 season at Detroit

By The Associated Press
Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

The Tigers went 12-28 in division play in 2020. Detroit averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 62 home runs as a team.

The Indians went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Cleveland pitchers struck out 10.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.11.

INJURIES: Tigers: None listed.

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

