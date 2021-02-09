Cleveland plays Denver on 5-game road skid

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 8.5 assists and scores 27.5 points per game. Jamal Murray is averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 23.6 points and collecting 2.4 rebounds. Andre Drummond is averaging 11.4 rebounds and 16.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 47.1% shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 103.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 49.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (left adductor).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.