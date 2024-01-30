Cleveland plays Detroit, looks for 8th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Detroit trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 against division opponents. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.1 rebounds. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 10.6 boards.

The Pistons are 1-9 in division games. Detroit ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.3.

The Cavaliers average 114.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 122.1 the Pistons allow. The Pistons are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45.6% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 110-101 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Max Strus led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strus is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Cunningham is averaging 22.8 points and 7.4 assists for the Pistons. Alec Burks is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 117.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 115.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.