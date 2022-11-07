dayton-daily-news logo
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Cleveland will try to extend its eight-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 on the road last season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (chest), Robert Covington: day to day (reconditioning).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

