dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cleveland plays Orlando, aims to stop home slide

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Cleveland heads into a matchup with Orlando after losing four home games in a row

Orlando Magic (4-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays Orlando looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Cavaliers are 6-5 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 23.6 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 6.8.

The Magic are 2-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Cole Anthony averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 101.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Evan Mobley: day to day (elbow).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Attorney: Tecumseh teacher won’t agree to disciplinary action after...
2
State highway patrol selects new post commander for Springfield
3
Kroger: Supplier maintenance left some gas stations dry
4
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe extends Black Friday weekend hours
5
Ohio dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top