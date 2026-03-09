Cleveland plays Philadelphia in conference showdown

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Philadelphia will play on Monday.

The Cavaliers are 25-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth in the league with 28.3 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 8.1.

The 76ers are 21-21 in conference games. Philadelphia is 18-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 115.8 points per game, 1.0 more than the 114.8 the Cavaliers give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 117-115 in the last matchup on Jan. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is shooting 42.4% and averaging 24.2 points for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Tyrese Proctor: out (quadriceps), Jarrett Allen: day to day (knee).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (hand), Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (oblique), VJ Edgecombe: out (back).

