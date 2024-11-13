Cleveland plays Philadelphia on 12-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9; over/under is 218.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to continue its 12-game win streak with a victory over Philadelphia.
Philadelphia went 47-35 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 at home during the 2023-24 season. The 76ers averaged 8.5 steals, 6.0 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.
Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (hamstring).
Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: day to day (leg), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.