Cleveland police probe shooting involving suburban officer

Cleveland police said they were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday to assist Maple Heights police at the scene of the Cleveland shooting. Cleveland police said suburban officers had been investigating shootings into habitations and were pursuing a suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Emergency medical personnel transported a male suspect with a gunshot wound to University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said. The name of the person and other details weren't immediately released. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.