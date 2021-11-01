Cleveland police will rescind mental health referral policy

A department spokeswoman said the change would be made as early as this week. It comes after some officials and mental health advocates said the department was unnecessarily applying a 2017 victims-rights law which was preventing people from getting the treatment they need and putting victims in a position to decide the fate of someone’s treatment.

The policy was instituted by Police Chief Calvin Williams about two weeks ago, cleveland.com reported. It was based on the Marsy’s Law, which expanded victims rights to include notifications about suspects’ criminal cases.