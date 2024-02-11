Cleveland puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 87.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Philadelphia trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 23-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.2 rebounds. Jarrett Allen paces the Cavaliers with 10.6 boards.

The 76ers have gone 20-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 14-12 against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the 76ers allow. The 76ers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 45.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 122-119 in overtime on Nov. 22. Darius Garland scored 32 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.7 points and 6.4 assists for the 76ers. Terquavion Smith is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 118.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

76ers: 2-8, averaging 113.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

76ers: Nicolas Batum: day to day (hamstring), Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back), Mo Bamba: day to day (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.