Cleveland puts road win streak on the line against Chicago

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Cavaliers play Chicago.

The Bulls are 3-10 against opponents in the Central Division. Chicago is second in the league with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 7.9.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Cleveland is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 111.6 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Bulls average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 123.1 points per game, 2.7 more than the 120.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 17.4 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Ty Jerome is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 114.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 127.0 points, 48.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: out for season (shoulder), Nikola Vucevic: out (calf), Patrick Williams: out (knee), Kevin Huerter: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (wrist).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.