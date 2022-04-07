Cleveland seeks to expunge 4K minor marijuana convictions

City officials filed motions with the Cleveland Municipal Court on Wednesday to expunge the records of those convicted of possessing 20 grams (0.7 ounces) of marijuana or less dating back to 2017. They say the expungements will remove barriers because those with cleared criminal records no longer will have to report convictions on applications for jobs or licenses.

“Today’s event shows our commitment in the city of Cleveland to advancing criminal justice reform,” Mayor Justin Bibb said. “But it also gives folks all across the city and across this region a second chance at getting a good job and the quality of life that they deserve.”