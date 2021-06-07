Cleveland sees violent weekend of shootings, slayings

Eight people standing on the front porch of a home on the city's west side where they had gathered for a surprise graduation party were wounded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Nicole Hooks, 39, was shot six times and is in stable condition, according to her daughter, Shanice O'Neal, who lives in the home where the shooting occurred. Police said in a case report that the gunfire came from a sedan with dark-tinted windows.