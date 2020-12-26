Cleveland St. looks for home win vs Youngstown St.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Youngstown State's Shemar Rathan-Mayes has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 34.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 30 over the past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vikings have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Penguins. Cleveland State has an assist on 50 of 84 field goals (59.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Youngstown State has assists on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent. The Penguins have averaged 17 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com