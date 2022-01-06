Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs Robert Morris

SLIPPING AT 69: Robert Morris is 0-10 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Vikings are 2-3 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris is rated second in the Horizon with an average of 70.9 possessions per game. The uptempo Colonials have raised that total to 72 possessions per game over their last five games.

